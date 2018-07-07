Harjes Downer Committed to Growing in China

The process of evaluation of investors’ interest in China’s market already underway.

Harjes Downer, an independent investment management firm committed to enabling clients to become high-performance businesses, has been active in the market for China’s fixed income instruments, and notably, Government and Treasury bonds. Tomas Ong, Managing Director at Harjes Downer today announced he is considering using the local Stock Exchange-based platform to continue to grow the company’s fixed income business in China.

“As we see the interest of investors growing, we will certainly look at being a part of the high-potential business to come,” he said.

Given China’s strong economic history and the growing interest of Harjes Downer’s clients, Harjes Downer hopes to strengthen all of its businesses in China in by the end of next year.

“It is imperative to have a strong position in China, one of the most robust financial markets in Asia. Harjes Downer is committed to the China’s market and to devoting resources to help it develop. Furthermore, our Foundation sees an array of opportunities to unlock the potential of low-income communities and expand our charitable impact across Asia. The ground work for our business expansion is well under way and will prove key to our future success in China,” added Mr. Ong.

Harjes Downer has been present in the China’s market since it opened its licensed Representative Office. Harjes Downer has also played an instrumental role in helping local corporations with access to the capital markets.

The firm has also been involved in various equity transactions with China’s corporations, individual investors and institutions. For years, the firm’s business has been a leader in providing the local investment community with financial services and has since developed operational capability to service clients across Asia.

About Harjes Downer

Harjes Downer is an independent investment management firm. Our mission is to provide investment solutions offering superior returns through investments with small and mid-cap local operating partners. We direct all of our intellectual capital, global strength and operational stability toward helping investors achieve their long-term financial objectives in a customized format tailored to address each client’s needs. Beyond market and technical knowledge, energy and passion combine to create Harjes Downer’s portfolios of investments. We pride ourselves on enabling clients to become high-performance businesses and creating long-term relationships by being responsive and relevant and by consistently delivering exceptional value.

http://www.harjes-downer.com

