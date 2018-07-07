FORMDOX: THE MULTI PROFFESIONAL HEALTH CARE SOFTWARE

Home health care is in the line with the care in the patient’s place of residence or a comparable location with multi professional treatment and nursing care. With technology embedded in this sector it can develop humans in a more comfortable and healthier environment. This is the Performa we Formdox work upon where health care agencies can better staff their patients with our software.

Our Home health care software is designed in such a way that patients or the caregivers can easily surf through our User Interface and can easily book our services from the listed agencies. We only list services that our affordable for everyone’s need which results in more and more people tilting towards a healthier future.

With this modern thinking, home health care is becoming more acceptable and it is certainly helpful for patients with chronic diseases or illnesses. With our motto to create a better healthier future, more and more home health agencies have partnered with us to assist the patients with best remedy possible.

This is why Formdox partners with the best in class home care agencies, which assists our patients with top most quality services in the industry.

Our another area of operations is to help the health care agencies with our software. The health care software is optimized as a companion application where it can help with various managerial and administrative tasks. Our HR Management Software can record and analyze data like employee performance, employee record, budgeting, stock, inventory and all kinds of other data to create a systematic documentation and an overall better quality management.

To impulse in more of customer satisfaction, patients or caregivers can book an appointment through our home care scheduling feature.

So just book according to your time schedule and preference and we will deliver our promise. One can even schedule a demo of our software and for further elaborative information you can visit our website listed below.

formdox.com