Chanakya IAS Academy announces Mega Scholarship Test for Civil Services Aspirants in Shimla & Ludhiana on 15th July 2018

India’s prestigious-most Civil Services Examination calls for thousands of dedicated and strong-willed youth to apply for the responsible Administrative positions. Here, the aspiring candidates with financial or geographical constraints often fail to receive right training and guidance from professional experts from the field of Civil Services. To curb this gap between deserving minds and the experts, Chanakya IAS Academy is conducting a Mega Scholarship Test for Civil Services Aspirants in Ludhiana & Queen of Hills, Shimla on July 15th, 2018. This Scholarship Test will act as a gate-pass for 10 meritorious students, with top Scorer getting a complete fee wave off, to get trained and coached for Civil Services Exam under the guidance of Chanakya’s renowned faculties and Success Guru AK Mishra.

Chanakya IAS Academy, for past 25 Years, has been providing a platform to dedicated & deserving students and guiding them through their journey towards achieving their dream of becoming a Civil Services Officer. This Scholarship test is on the same lines to provide 100 meritorious students with Scholarship of up to 100%. Highlights being that it is a Merit-based Scholarship test where Top Scorer will get 100% Scholarship (Must qualify with a minimum of 70% marks), second best scorer gets 50% Scholarship (Must qualify with 60-70% marks), The third highest scorer will be awarded 40% Scholarship (Must qualify with 50-60% marks), the fourth highest scorer with 30% Scholarship (Must qualify with 40-50% marks) and the Top 5th – 10th Scorers get awarded with 20% Scholarship, each. Female candidates will get an additional 10% Scholarship on making it to the top 100 list of selected candidates.

The test is set to strictly follow IAS/PCS/HAS Examination pattern and be objective in nature while following the 1/3 negative marking pattern. Questions will be based on NCERT books, General Knowledge, and current affairs. Announcing fair slabs of Scholarship being awarded to CSE aspirants, the Academy is all set to enroll all the selected candidates for Chanakya’s Upgraded Foundation Program and help them prepare under expert guidance.

When asked about the Scholarship Test, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said, ‘Chanakya IAS Academy, under guidance and direction of Success Guru AK Mishra and his team of Experts, has been relentlessly working towards guiding students realize their dreams and move ahead with a focused direction. This Scholarship Test is being organized for deserving students who must receive quality training which is extremely important to excel in Civil Services Exam. Our team of experts, through this test, will focus on identifying the talent pool, who must be encouraged for their contribution towards nation-building through Civil Services. We are looking forward to finding shinning stars amidst the pool of talented youth our Nation is blessed with. Students can register for the test on call, numbers being mentioned on our Website. Success Guru AK Mishra & we, the team of Chanakya IAS Academy wishes all the luck to the aspiring Administrators”.