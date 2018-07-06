For Immediate Release

Zion Health Stirs Up the Deodorant Industry with the Launch of Two Premium Products- Clay Dry Deodorant Oud Scent and Clay Dry Deodorant Bourbon Scent

San Francisco, CA – Zion Health Inc. The natural deodorant world is stirring up with the launch of two premium products by Zion Health-Clay Dry Deodorant Oud scent andClay Dry Deodorant Bourbon scent, which are designed to effectively neutralize odor and naturally absorb wetness.

“Deodorant is used by nearly everyone on the planet, but with a product well known and used, there hasn’t been any real innovation in the industry, now we have perfected the making of natural deodorant today to protect against odor better than antiperspirant without plugging a person’s pores,” said Aberoshnani, a snr development officer at Zion Health.

The Clay Dry Dare- Bourbon Deodorantabsorbs odor with clay for longer lasting bold protection. ClayDry Dare is not just an aluminum-freedeodorant,it’s paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. With a natural ingredient list such as coconut oil and witch hazel, your underarms stay fresh and dry, and the scent of bourbon will wash away the rest of your uncertainties day in and day out. Its Ionic Clay Minerals contains more than 57 trace minerals to help absorb odorand balance skin pH.

The Clay Dry Dare-Oud Deodorant, also with extra strength protection,contains a unique formula of clay minerals and essential oils, which works effectivelyto neutralize odor and naturally absorb wetness. This Dare formula is infused with the rare and distinctive scent of Oud Wood. Oud wood is one of the most rare, precious, and expensive ingredients in a perfumer’s arsenal. Exotic rosewood and cardamom give way to a smoky blend of rare oud wood, sandalwood, and vetiver. Its Vitamin E content soothes and moisturizes sensitive skin.

These hot premium products are sold onlineand delivered directly to consumers. Zion Healthis offering consumers natural health alternatives that provide positive, noticeable results, with the highest regard for our precious planet and our local & global community.

About Zion Health

Zion Health specializes in natural skin care products and earthy soaps. Founded by Haim Zion, and based on his own personal experience with calcium montmorillonite clay, the company collaborated with a team of health chemists to create a full line of natural clay body care products including earthy soaps, natural deodorants, shampoos, conditioners, clay bath minerals, and natural acne treatments. Zion Health’s end customers seek home remedies and natural treatments that offer an alternative to products that contain harsh chemical additives.

