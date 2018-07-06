Mobile Video Surveillance Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile video surveillance allows surveillance of a particular area through mobile devices. Mobile video surveillance has gained immense popularity owing to its flexible nature which facilitates remote monitoring of the school buses and trains in transit. This allows better security for school buses which can be monitored easily through mobile devices.

The mobile video surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, system and application. The system segment comprises of analog video surveillance and IP video surveillance. Analog video surveillance offers no remote accessibility and are quite difficult to integrate into already existing infrastructure. Another restraint about analog video surveillance is that they are labor intensive.

IP Mobile Video Surveillance Market is simple and cost effective in comparison to analog video surveillance. IP video surveillance systems are flexible, resilient, easy to deploy and convenient to manage. Due to wireless support provision, IP video surveillance proves to be a feasible approach for mobile video surveillance.

The mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow at approx. USD 27 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Seon (Canada)

Apollo Video Technology (U.S.)

Mid State Instruments (U.S.)

Floatograph Technologies, LLC. (U.S.)

Maxxess Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Strongwatch Corporation (U.S.)

Safety Vision, LLC. (U.S.)

Rosco Vision Systems (U.S.)

Maryland Security Professionals (U.S.)

Briefcam (Israel)

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segmentation:

The mobile video surveillance market has been segmented on the basis of system, component and application.

The application segment comprises mainly of transportation, law enforcement, military and government and school transportation. Increasing demand for security is the major purpose for installing mobile video surveillance systems, which allows easy monitoring through mobile devices.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of mobile video surveillance market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Owing to larger market size in North America region, there is also higher acceptance for mobile video surveillance. School buses and Police cars represent the largest market share in the North America region.

