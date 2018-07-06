Maniks Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves

What are Solenoid Valves?

A solenoid valve is a self-automated valve that is generally used to control

the flow of gas or liquid. The solenoid begins by converting a high pressure

electrical signal into an automatic movement.

The working of Pilot operated solenoid valve principle is, there should be at least

0.5 bar pressure differential between inlet and outlet to help this valve operate. So

fluid will come from inlet and fill the space under the diaphragm. This fluid will

move over the diaphragm through the orifice (bleed hole), and it will fill the space

over the diaphragm. After that fluid flows up in the tube/plunger.

Working of solenoid operated valve

Let’s have a look on primary operation of valve. A valve is attached to a

pipeline which consists of upstream and downstream. Initially the upstream

consist of pressure which passes to downstream when the valve is

energized. The Valve consists of a circuit, when the circuit is energized the

electromagnetic coils get energized and pull the coils up allowing the flow of

the fluid from the upstream to downstream. When the circuit is deenergized,

the coil closes the flow of liquid/air. This is the basic principle that

is used to open and close solenoid operated valves.

All types of solenoid operated valves, no matter the design, are specified to

be one of two general types: either a direct acting valve or a pilot operated

valve but there can be many more.

Types of Solenoid operated valve:

1. Direct Acting operated Valves

Now we will look at the other type of pilot operated valve called as direct acting

solenoid valve. This valves body is made up of a solenoid, which is a coil that

produces an electromagnetic field and when electric current passes through it.

Inside the body of valve there is an Inlet port and Outlet port, a plunger, a spring

and an Orifice.

The media (air/gas) enter through the inlet port and fill the chamber, when current

passes through the solenoid the electromagnetic field is produced which lifts the

plunger up. The media in the chamber passes through the orifice and leaves

through the outlet port.

When the current is stopped, the electromagnetic force is removed and the plunger

closes the opening of the orifice. This stops the floe of the media. This is how a

direct acting solenoid valve works.

Types of direct acting solenoid valve are:

1) 2-Way Direct Acting Solenoid valve

2) 3-Way Direct Acting Solenoid valve

3) 4- Way Direct Acting Solenoid valve

2. Pilot-Operated Solenoid Valves

In pilot operated valves, the plunger opens the pilot opening and built-up

pressure consisting of fluid causes the valve to open and close until coil

remains energized.

Diaphragm is the most important part of Pilot operated Valve. It is located inside

valve and is responsible for continuous flow of air from one end to another.

Diaphragms are used in variety of valves such as Pulse Jet Valves, Solenoid

valves, Pilot operated valves, Pneumatic Valves. They are made applicationspecific

by manufacturing in various materials like special Imported polyester(less

expensive), neoprene and Viton ( for high temperature).Because of these high

grade materials used for designing diaphragm it reduces cost and are corrosion

resistant.

3. Two-Way Solenoid Valves

The most common type valve is the two-way valve. A two-way valve only

has two ports, whereas more advanced designs may have three or more,

depending on what it will be used for. The two ports on a two-way valve are

alternately utilized to allow flow of fluid/contaminated air as well as close it

off. A two-way valve can be either “normally open” or “normally closed”

style in its operation. With a “normally open” valve, the valve remains open

until some type of electric current is applied to close the valve. By

suspending the electrical power causes the valve to automatically reopen to

its normal state. 4. Three-Way Valves

Three-way valves design come with three ports. These are mostly used

when alternate and exhaustive pressure is required for working, as with a

coffee machine or dishwasher.

5. Four-Way Valves

These valves are designed to have four or more port connections. Four-way

valves are mainly used with a double acting cylinder or actuator. In this

valve type, half of the port connections are responsible to supply pressure,

and the remaining half part of connections provides exhaust pressure. You

can call these valves to be normally open, normally closed or universal.

Take note of what specifications will be required for the system, and

consider what type of fluid will be used in operation. Also, you should check

out what type of material should be selected for the seals. Whether your

equipment uses gas or air, steam selecting the right valve is crucial task to

its proper working for Dust collection system.

