HSTS Now Offering Summer Coding Camps for Minority Female Students

(Washington DC/July 06, 2018) – High School Technology Services (HSTS) has now announced their new summer coding camps in DC, geared at local female high school students. The program provides minority teenagers with 180 hours of rigorous and intensive Java training. During the 6 week coding bootcamp, students will learn how to do Java programming, develop Android Apps, and learn the basics of IT project management skills such as agile project management. HSTS has worked hard to develop a hands-on approach to their courses so students can learn creative problem solving, while honing their coding concepts. By joining the innovative HSTS summer coding camps, female minority students will be able to pave a way for themselves and create a career base in the field of computer science.

HSTS works hard to maintain their standards, which is why all students go through a screening process to ensure their potential for success in the coding realm. In particular, students are vetted based on their prior knowledge of coding, interest in computer science and extracurricular activities related to robotics or programming. 6 out of 7 students in the classroom are freshmen female high school students who want to expand their coding knowledge beyond what they learned at school.

A spokesperson for HSTS made an official statement about the institute’s work and their endeavor to offer coding classes for minority female students “Here at HSTS, we have an all-inclusive approach towards education. We believe that the key to creative problem solving and true innovation lies in diversity. We always strive to educate a diverse student body. We are now very proud to inaugurate our summer coding camps for minority female students.”

The spokesperson further added “So many young females hailing from minority communities have the passion for coding and computer sciences. But, they don’t get to pursue it due to lack of resources or education. We want to give competent and driven young girls the platform to expand their coding skills. Our easily adaptable courses are designed to provide extreme value to each and every student. By doing so, we bring the best out in each and every student and equip young girls with the right tools for success.”

HSTS is known to go beyond coding and encourage entrepreneurial thinking among their students. For instance, this summer program requires students to develop their business ideas and translate them into an actual Android App. At the end of program, students need to showcase their mobile Apps that are fully developed by them. Going through this process gives students valuable insight for business.

All students that successfully finish the program shall receive a certificate of completion. Additionally, they can also be qualified for attending hackathon coding contests that are organized annually by HSTS.

HSTS has been involved in coding and technology training since 2015 in DC. The institute offers over 30 coding classes online and in its DC office located in Mt Pleasant just two blocks from Columbia Height metro station. HSTS also offers similar training services to adults under Coding Bootcamps brand.