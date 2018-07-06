Great Deals Offered On Conduct Air Conditioning’s Ducted Air Conditioning Systems

Conduct Air Conditioning sources reliable, energy-efficient models from trusted brands.

[YAGOONA, 06/07/2018] — Conduct Air Conditioning supplies a comprehensive set of ducted air conditioning systems from internationally renowned brands. The company offers great deals through its policy of sourcing energy-efficient systems that help customers reduce costs.

Sustainable Ducted Air Conditioning Systems in Sydney

Conduct Air Conditioning supplies ducted air conditioning systems throughout the Sydney area. The company endeavours to source the most efficient and consistently reliable brands and models to include in its product line. Conduct Air Conditioning’s partner brands include Samsung, Daikin, Fujitsu, Panasonic, ActronAir and Mitsubishi Electric.

Conduct Air Conditioning’s ducted air conditioning systems are well-suited to the needs of the average Australian household. The company touts them as an energy-efficient and cost-effective method of keeping homeowners cool in the summer and warm during winter. Their systems distribute warmth or cooling evenly, adequately conditioning all parts of the home. Homeowners are also given full control over temperature and air distribution.

Conduct Air Conditioning provides installation services for their ducted systems. With every installation, they offer a free service wherein they will notify customers whenever their air conditioners are due for servicing and repairs.

Affordable Deals

Conduct Air Conditioning helps customers reduce their energy consumption by offering eco-friendly ducted air conditioning systems. They are then able to offer clients affordable packages tailored to their needs.

Currently discounted packages include Conduct’s Samsung air conditioners, with the lowest pricing at $4,500 and the highest at $6,000, inclusive of GST; its Fujitsu air conditioner package, which prices at $5,350; and its Daikin packages, which range from $5,700 to $8,300 maximum, inclusive of GST.

About Conduct Air Conditioning

Conduct Air Conditioning provides reliable and efficient air conditioners across the Sydney area. They have been supplying to homes and commercial buildings for over three decades. In that time, they have come to partner with a wide variety of local and international brands, including LG, Daikin, Samsung, Fujitsu, ActronAir and Mitsubishi. They also offer installations and regular maintenance.

For more information, visit http://www.conductairconditioning.com.au today.