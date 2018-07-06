Fullerene Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2014- 2023

A research study titled, “Fullerene Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023.” Published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Fullerene Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. A fullerene is a particle of carbon as a hollow sphere, tube, ellipsoid, and numerous different shapes. Spherical fullerenes, likewise known as Buckminsterfullerene’s or buckyballs, are similar to balls used in association football. Cylindrical fullerenes are likewise called carbon nanotubes. Fullerenes are comparative in structure to graphite, which is made out of stacked graphene sheets of connected hexagonal rings. If they are tube shaped, they need not contain pentagonal rings. The disclosure of fullerenes incredibly extended the quantity of known carbon allotropes, which had already been constrained to graphite, diamond, graphene, and amorphous carbon, for example, ash and charcoal.

Market Segmentation

The Fullerene Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product the market is segmented into C60, C70 and others. Based on application the market are Industrial Materials, Catalyst and Electronic. The product is also majorly used in cancer therapies and tumour research which is one of the major factors boosting the development of the market in the therapeutic division.

Fullerene Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Frontier Carbon Corporation, TDA Research, BuckyUSA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd, EMFUTUR Technologies, Nanoc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, MER Holdings and Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America. The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to command the market in the upcoming years owing to its wide application in the medical sector. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow eventually, due to supportive government initiatives.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

