Erythrosine Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Erythrosine Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Colorants are significantly used to upgrade the attractiveness of the product in order to give an appealing look to the clients. Food colouring agents are majorly contributing to food & beverage industry because of rising demand for attractive and decorative food preparation among customers. Food colouring agents are broadly used in domestic and commercial food preparations. Erythrosine is a counterfeit red colouring agent derived from coal tar. Generally alluded as red dye, erythrosine is made out of iodine and sodium compounds. Erythrosine has a place with xanthene aggregate which speaks to extensive variety of splendid fluorescent colours running from yellow to bluish red. Erythrosine is generally used in food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics preparation to grant synthetic cherry-pink shading.

Market Segmentation

The Erythrosine Market is segmented on the basis of form and end user. Based on form the market is segmented into granules, powder and liquid. Based on end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics and food & beverages. The food and beverages segment is leading as is foreseen to continue its domination in the market trailed by pharmaceutical.

Erythrosine Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are

Dynemic Products, Univar Colour UK, KOLOR JET CHEMICAL PVT LTD,

Jagson Colorchem Limited, Food Ingredient Solutions LLC, BASF, Sigma-Aldrich Inc, Parshwanath Dyestuff Industries and Sun Food Tech.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for

example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

Because of its adverse side effects on human health, erythrosine is been restricted in US by FDA. This has resulted in decline of erythrosine market in North America. Asia Pacific area represents the significant share of erythrosine market inferable from increment sought after for handled nourishment products among buyers. Europe speaks to second biggest target market for erythrosine. With expanding interest for ornamental nourishment products among customers, is driving the erythrosine market in Europe.

