Digital Radiography Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 12.02 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Digital Radiography Systems Market by application, device type, portability and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

The Digital Radiography Market was worth USD 7.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.02 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

Digital radiography is a type of X-ray imaging, where computerized X-ray sensors are utilized rather than customary photographic film. Benefits incorporate time proficiency through bypassing chemical processing and the capacity to digitally exchange and upgrade images. Likewise, less radiation can be used to create an image of comparative difference to ordinary radiography. Rather than X-beam film, computerized radiography uses a digital image capture device. This provides benefits of immediate image preview and accessibility; disposal of expensive film preparing steps; a more extensive dynamic range, which makes it all the more sympathetic for over-and under-exposure; and additionally the capacity to apply exceptional image processing techniques that improve overall display quality of the image.

Market Segmentation

The Digital Radiography Market is segmented

1) On the basis of application, device type, portability and end user.

2) On the basis of application the market is segmented into orthopaedic applications, chest imaging applications, dental applications, cardiovascular imaging applications, mammography applications and other applications.

3) Based on device type, the market is segmented into direct radiography and computed radiography. Based on portability, the market is categorized into retrofit digital radiography systems, fixed digital radiography systems and mobile digital radiography systems.

4) Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres and dental clinics.

Digital Radiography Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are

Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, 3DX-Ray, Shimadzu Corp, High Technology Bosello, Canon, Carestream Health, North Star Imaging, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Fresenius and Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for the biggest share of the market over the forecast period. Development in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing aging population, and rising number of research activities to develop new and advanced digital x-ray products in North America.

