Data Center Virtualization Market Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Data center virtualization is basically a process of designing, developing and deploying a data center on virtualization and cloud computing technologies. Data center virtualization is a flexible, elastic and cost effective alternative to physical data center operations. Data center virtualization can be achieved through two methods, namely storage virtualization and server virtualization. It operates on top of virtualization layer. Major reason for adoption of data center virtualization is to reduce the dependency on hardware.

As compared to other regions, the data center virtualization market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of data center virtualization market. This is owing to the presence of large number of cloud based data centers and technical advancements in that region.

In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of Data Center Virtualization Market.

The data center virtualization market is growing rapidly over 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 10 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Dell Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of data center virtualization market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in data center virtualization market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation:

The data center virtualization market has been segmented on the basis of type and vertical. The type segment comprises of type 1 hypervisor, type 2 hypervisor, host machine, guest machine and paravirtualization tools.

The guest machine is a virtual machine installed on top of the hypervisor. It can be either a virtual appliance or an operating system. Guest machine allows intelligent sharing of resources and allows it to run on top of the physical host.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology providers

Network operators

Data center operators

Infrastructure providers

Managed service providers

Cloud and virtualization companies

