Book Prestigious Comfort Inn Maryland to Enjoy Excellent Hospitality

Tourist destinations like Maryland can make your vacation. It is one of the most beautiful places in the globe that has immeasurable things to render to holidaymakers and tourists. Be it leisure trip or corporate visit, Maryland accommodation give exceptional services that suit the requirements of all. Every year a large number of sightseers from different parts of the globe come to this place to explore its beautiful destinations and experience its rich culture. Prestigious lodgings are spread across the area and render an extensive range of facilities and amenities to make travelers comfortable.

If you are seeking for the Long stays hotel Maryland, then grand Comfort Inn would be the best choice for you. This lodging property is conveniently positioned nearby to the cross point of the Capital Beltway and Indian Head Highway, and therefore grant easy access to all the visitors. It has different types of well-equipped guestrooms such as one king size non-smoking, smoking and two queen size beds smoking and many more. All the guestrooms are decked out elegantly for full comfort and pleasure of the customers. Some in-room amenities available in such guestrooms are air conditioner, LCD HD television with free cable connection, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, iron and ironing board, radio/alarm clock and drapes and rolls in the bathrooms and many others. It is one of the grand hotels which is situated proximate to many popular and luxurious restaurants in Maryland. So if you are a big foodie, then this place would be the best option for you.

Apart from outstanding accommodation amenities, the hotel also renders many other exceptional facilities for the extreme comfort of the customers. The hotel has a well-maintained swimming pool that is filled with crystal clean water and here you can swim and relax with your friends to regenerate your lost energy. Besides, the property also has fully equipped fitness area where you can do exercise and workout in order to remain fit and healthy during your holiday trip. So if you want to enjoy your trip at its best, then simply book a room in this glorious hotel today. You can explore its user-friendly website to collect more details about the hotel!

Contact Information –

Comfort Inn Oxon Hills

6363 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hills, MD 20745

Phone: (301) 839-0001

Website – http://www.comfortinnoxonhill.com/