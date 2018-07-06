Book a Reputed Business Hotel to Make Your Event Successful

This press release is all about Quality Inn Vallejo –reputed business hotel that offers brilliant services and amenities to all the guests at budget-friendly rates.

There is no denying that business hotels are the perfect place to arrange conferences, product launches, seminars and events. They are well-established and specially designed to fulfil the need of business travelers. They always proffer free high speed wireless internet to all their guests so that corporate travelers can stay accomplish their business work without any difficulty. At present, there is no deficiency of good and reputed hotels all over the world that render brilliant conference facilities to all the corporate travelers at the pocket-friendly prices.

If you are seeking for the best Business Travel Hotel Vallejo California, then our prestigious Quality Inn Vallejo would be the perfect alternative for you. We have multipurpose meeting space which you can book for your events at very reasonable rates. In our meeting rooms, we give an extensive range of amenities o all our guests like complementary high speed internet, speaker conference tables and chairs, presenter and so on. The cheery on the cake is that our business center is adorned with the latest technology to provide great convenience to the customers.

Other than excellent conference facilities, we give outstanding facilities to leisure travelers at very nominal rates. Our hotel is the best choice for all those people who are seeking for good Budget Rooms for Rent in Vallejo CA. All the rooms in our hotel are fully equipped with great modern-day amenities like flat screen television, air conditioner, clean and comfortable beds, timeless modern furniture and lots more.

Being the best hotel of the city, we also give delicious free breakfast to the guests that include juice, pastries, coffee, eggs and many more items. Exceptional facilities like 24 hour reception, elevator, accommodation for disabled guests and free newspaper are also provided by our magnificent hotel to all the guests for extreme comfort and pleasure. We also have well-maintained outdoor pool where guests can swim, sit and relax to regenerate their lost energy. If you have any unanswered query or question in your mind, then you can approach to one of our staff members over the phone. You can also browse through our official site to gather detailed information about our hotel services.

Contact Information –

Quality Inn Vallejo (Hotel near Six Flags Area)

Address; 1185 Admiral Callaghan, Ln., Vallejo, CA 94591

Give Us a Call – (707) 648-1400

Website – www.sixflagshotel.com