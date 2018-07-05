Senior Helpers of League City Assists Veterans to Apply, Qualify for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit

The in-home care provider in Texas gives assistance to veterans who may qualify and apply for the VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit.

Senior Helpers, a provider of senior home health care services in League City, explains that the VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit pays seniors for in-home senior care for a comfortable and safe living.

Who Qualifies for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit?

According to Senior Helpers of League City, there are millions of veterans who are not aware that they qualify for the VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit, which aims to honor veterans for defending freedom in the United States and around the globe.

To qualify, they should have served at least 90 days of active duty, covering one day of active duty during World War II, the Vietnam War, or the Korean War.

Veterans are not the only ones eligible for the benefit because it is also open for the spouses and surviving spouses of veterans who are homebound and need assistance from another person. They have to meet certain criteria to qualify for the payment.

The Coverage of the Benefit

Qualified veterans for the VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit will receive in-home care services such as Activities of Daily Livings (ADLs). Caregivers will help them with activities such as cooking, bathing, dressing, and taking medications correctly.

Senior Helpers of League City remarks, “In-home senior care helps Veterans, their spouses or surviving spouses of Veterans get around and enjoy their senior years safely and healthfully while remaining at home.”

In addition, veterans, their spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans facing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia can also receive this benefit. The VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit can award them the right care they need.

