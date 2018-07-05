PTFE Micro Powders Market Future Demand, Opportunity, Challenges, Key Vendor Analysis, Sales and Revenue by 2017-2022

Global PTFE Micro Powders Market is expected to display rapid growth in forthcoming period. The PTFE micro powders are made from virgin polytetrafluroethylene resin or recycled PTFE waste. Asia Pacific is witnessing highest share for PTFE Micro Powders Market and will do so in forecast period as well. India with a rising population, better investment cycles and fully developed economies as well as progressive government initiatives are witness to high growth in this region. Growth in Asia Pacific is motivated by the sheer predominance of the region’s growth in chemical industry.

PTFE Micro Powders Market by Product Type: Monomer Polymerization Resin Degradation

And Others

PTFE Micro Powders Market by Applications: Industrial Plastics, Inks, Painting and Others

The Key Factor That Drives the Growth of PTFE Micro Powders Market Research Report by Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026

Top Key Manufacturers of PTFE Micro Powders market are:-

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Geographical Analysis of PTFE Micro Powders Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Thermoplastic is the most favorable and inks though being the topmost segment in PTFE Micro Powders Market, thermoplastic holds near to three-fourth of the overall share. Inks need to be supplemented with different additives in order to be useful in various end-user industries and balance of additive selection has to be just right otherwise this may destroy the entire formulation. Furthermore, PTFE micro powders is the powder of choice even for inks because of strong properties of micro powders such as small particle size, abrasion /rub resistance and blocking.

U.S. and China are forerunners to growth of micro powder consumption while Germany, Japan and UK are major markets for micro powder market. China is the major market in PTFE micro power consumption with India, Japan and China following while industrialization and economic climate is essaying marvelous growth. Thermoplastic is expected to be the fastest segment group by rising numbers; followed by grease and lubricants in the upcoming period.

Granular PTFE is also leading in growth-margins and is expected to top market growth in forecast period. Granular PTFE is used in sheets, rods, billets and cubes. Fine powder PTFE is used in manufacture of tapes, tubes, rods and wire coatings. Segmentation of PTFE

