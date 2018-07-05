Power Deficit Southeast Asian and African Countries to Drive Global Medium Speed Large Generators Market

Growing demand for modular power plants in power deficit areas, increasing use of medium speed large generators (MSLG) for stand-by power in nuclear power plants and easy financing by governments of various countries for MSLG-integrated power plants to drive medium speed large generators market

According to TechSci Research report “Global Medium Speed Large Generators Market , By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, medium speed large generators market, globally, is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018 – 2023. South East Asian & African countries are expected to be the primary market drivers, as they account for the largest demand supply gap of electricity across the globe. High scarcity of power in a country leads to increasing adoption of medium speed large generators. Moreover, industrial and commercial sectors require reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity, thus deploying a liquid fuel-based medium speed large generator is more of a necessity in these application areas.

Browse 40 market data Tables and 285 Figures spread through 341 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“Global Medium Speed Large Generators Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-medium-speed-large-generators-market/3030.html

Power generation application accounted for the largest share in the global medium speed large generators market in 2017, followed by CHP (Combined Heat & Power), and the segment is anticipated to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well, on account of increasing number of nuclear power plants. Growing demand for modular power plants in power deficit areas across the world is also expected to drive demand for medium speed large generators over the coming years. Some of the major market players operating across the globe include Vpower Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Rolls Royce Power Systems AG, and Ningbo C.S.I Power & Machinery Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3030

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Over the last few years, insufficient capacity and inefficiency of the power grids were among the major factors boosting demand for medium speed large generators, globally. Adoption of new technological solutions in manufacturing medium speed large generators and increasing focus on distribution channels, especially in underpenetrated regions, are among the primary factors that are expected to enable leading players in increasing their sale volume in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Medium Speed Large Generators Market, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’ has evaluated the future growth potential of the market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medium speed large generators market.

Browse Related Reports

India Diesel Gensets Market By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2024

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-diesel-gensets-market/2711.html

Africa Diesel Gensets Market By Type (Low Power (750 KVA)), By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 – 2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/africa-diesel-gensets-market-by-type-low-power-75-kva-medium-power-75-1-350-kva-high-power-350-1-750-kva-very-high-power-750-kva-by-end-user-by-country-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/1193.html

Global Diesel Gensets Market By Type (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power, Very High Power), By End User (Industrial, Commercial & Residential), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-diesel-gensets-market-by-type-low-power-medium-power-high-power-very-high-power-by-end-user-industrial-commercial-residential-by-region-asia-pacific-north-america-europe-etc-competition-forecast-opportunities/1083.html

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com

Connect with us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research