Pharmasynth Offers Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Opportunities for Business Partners

There are very few companies in the pharma industry that are dedicated in bringing out high quality medicines in affordable prices to serve the ailing humanity of the nation. Pharmasynth is one among them that has started its manufacturing units in the year 1984 and within no time has earned a prime place among the medical profession, traders and manufacturers not only for their quality products but also their commitment to make high quality medicines easily available in all parts of the country. The company has its manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar that are equipped with state of the art technology and manufacturing facilities to offer best productivity and cost effective final products into the market. The manufacturing units has the capabilities to bring out drugs in various forms and dosages like tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, oral liquids, ear drops, enema etc following validated methods and procedures perfectly. Pharmasynth in fact brings out their products as hospital range, ethical range and patriotic range. You can find them following strict quality control norms right from the raw materials to consumables and packaging materials to ensure only quality products come out from their brand. The company also regularly updates with the latest technology in the pharma industry offering in-house training to their team for technical upgradation with the changing times.

The company has won a reputation for their quality and productivity for which reason many other pharma companies have partnered with Pharmasynth as their third party manufacturer. The company offers their manufacturing units for third party on loan license basis for valuable customers like Bharat Mata foundation, Canixa life sciences, Eliza heath care, Comed chemicals to name a few. The company also offer best pcd pharma franchise partnership opportunities to the interested parties. Anyone interested in the pharma franchise business can contact the management to discuss the terms and conditions. Along with manufacturing drugs the company is also known for their services beyond business interests. The company actively participates in many social activities to fulfil their corporate responsibilities. With a mission to give back to the society the company works towards economic development and accessible healthcare system in the country. They just don’t create values but strive to pass them on to the next generations with their dedication and commitment for the betterment of the society.

This is the reason that Pharmasynth has won many awards and accolades on both the national and international platforms.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725