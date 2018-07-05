Pearl Pay Launches Another Round of Token Airdrop

Manila, Philippines – Pearl Pay, a Financial Technology Company that helps Small Banks, Financial Institutions and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) with secured mainstream and innovative banking services, will launch its next round of airdrop campaign starting this July.

Pearl Pay will be releasing 100,000 PRLPAY Coins to 10,000 participants during the campaign that is expected to last for 10 days. The new campaign is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to drive financial revolution in the Philippines.

With its population of more than 100 million, the Philippines is still largely reliant on cash and checks. Around 90% of the market remains untapped. Pearl Pay aims to help the rest of the Philippines transition to convenient digital solutions. Through its ecosystem of products and services, the company will be able to help marginalized and unbanked parts of the country to make use of better payment and financial solutions.

In addition, Pearl Pay’s solutions are designed to bring more affordable remittance services to Overseas Filipinos Workers (OFWs). The company’s products and services will help not only Filipinos but also people from across the globe that are facing similar challenges.

To know more about the airdrop campaign, check this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnWhrDNKDRg6gUxuhIL9cZwV_WEdWW2Ks5VDN2US94zVLNiw/viewform

To participate in the airdrop, here are the rules:

1. Follow Twitter account https://www.twitter.com/pearl_pay

2. Tag at least 2 friends and Retweet this link: https://twitter.com/Pearl_Pay/status/1013801731002531841

3. Retweet this form: https://twitter.com/intent/retweet?tweet_id=1013803318869540864

4. Join Telegram group https://t.me/pearlpay and say hello

You can also join the ICO Bounty Campaign Telegram https://t.me/pearlpaybounty

Input your verification links in the form and proceed to creating the Agama wallet.

How to create the Agama wallet:

Windows: https://agama.komodoplatform.com/file/supernet/files/AgamaApp-0.2.41-beta-windows-installer.zip

Mac: https://agama.komodoplatform.com/file/supernet/files/AgamaApp-0.2.41-beta-osx-installer.zip

Linux: https://agama.komodoplatform.com/file/supernet/files/AgamaApp-0.2.41-beta-linux-portable.zip

Agama Wallet Installation Tutorial: https://www.pearlpay.io/tutorial

Do take note that Pearl Pay is only using Agama Wallet for the whole ICO campaign. PRLPAY Coins will be distributed right after the auditing of Airdrop Campaign 2. Make sure to join the Telegram and stay active.

About Pearl Pay

Pearl Pay is a FinTech company providing world-class but affordable banking applications designed to interconnect Filipinos and payment industries in the Philippines. Its Virtual Money Logistics System (VMLS) provides a comprehensive “Mobile Payment and Money Transfer Platform as a Service” relevant and aptly designed for the needs of people for actual use and financial inclusion. The company continues to develop technologies and products based on blockchain to provide a holistic ecosystem that people across the globe can use to facilitate their financial needs.

www.pearlpay.io