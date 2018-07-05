Insulator 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast Report to 2023

Market Overview:-
An Insulator is a device, which resists the transmission of energy from one medium to another. Insulators are predominantly used in electrical applications and transmission & distribution. The property of an electric insulator, which doesn’t allow the electric charge to flow through it, is called resistivity. The global insulator market is driven by the increasing need of reliable electric supply & subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure.
The constant need for electricity and the worldwide growth in grid infrastructure, will aid in the growth of global insulator market over the forecast period. Fluctuation in material costs and R&D in modern insulator for new product development over conventional insulator, are expected to restrain the global Insulator market.
The Insulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
Top Key Players:-
Major key players of global insulator market are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom S.A (France), Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. (India), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S), Seves Group (Italy), Dalian Yilian Technology Co. Ltd. (China) and ELANTAS GmbH (Germany).
Market Research Analysis:-
The global insulator market is driven by the need for reliable electric supply, maximum safety in transmission & distribution network, and also the investments into the replacement of matured electric grid structures with modern upgraded ones. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading market for insulators. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in countries such as India and China, will drive the market for insulators.