Flight Navigation System Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2021

Market Highlights:

According to the recent Market Study Report “Global Flight Navigation System Market” published by the Market Research Future; the market of Flight Navigation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% globally, during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft fleet, demand for avionics system with gen-next aircraft, demand for accurate flight navigation, capability of handling more air traffic, collision avoidance systems, gyroscopes, and integration of early warning radar.

Although there is widespread approval of the autopilot system, the high cost associated with it becomes a major challenge for the military aircraft. In 2010, the widely approved autopilot system was priced at more than USD 10,000, excluding installation charges. In 2014, the price had doubled and with the installation of additional features such as autopilot landing and ground collision avoidance systems, the costs of the autopilot were more than USD 40,000. In addition, when the components of autopilot systems become obsolete, the repair and overhaul costs become higher and downtime increases, which makes maintenance of the systems questionable. To enhance safety, the organization encourages the development and installation of autopilots in the aircraft. As a result, autopilot manufacturers are investing in the creation of new digital smart autopilots that is compatible with a variety of aircraft without additional certifications bearing high costs.

Key Players

Honeywell,

Moog Inc.,

Northrop Grumman,

Raytheon,

Rockwell Collins.

Other prominent players identified by MRFR report on Global Flight Navigation System Market include – Boeing, Esterline Technologies, GE Aviation, Sagem, and Navtech.

Study Objectives of Global Flight Navigation System Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Flight Navigation System Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the Global Flight Navigation System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Synopsis & Scenario

As per the MRFR analysis, factors such as cyber-attack, high cost of autopilot system, and automation safety issue are identified as restraining factors to the market growth. However, the global market of Flight Navigation System is expected to post a stunning CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period 2016-2021.

Demand of non-directional beacon, next generation avionics, and demand for aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS) are the ongoing trends which will impact the market during the forecast period Owing to the demand for the most advanced navigation systems, which will ensure the safety and security of passengers, Sensors segment is expected to hold the largest share in market during the forecast period. Prominent airlines from the Middle East region such as Air Arabia, Qatar, Etihad, and Emirates Airlines are expected to contribute to the market growth of the flight navigation systems. The Middle East will witness the maximum traffic upsurge during the forecast period. RoW region is likely to rise at the maximum CAGR for flight navigation system market.

Equipped with multiple systems such as autopilot, sensors, flight management systems, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and automatic direction finder, Flight navigation systems are used for guiding and controlling the aircrafts. Navigation systems function upon the instrument flight rules (IFR) or visual flight rules (VFR).

Advanced FN Systems are proficient of handling large air traffic. The shift toward non-directional beacon (NDB) radio transmitters is expected to have positive impact on the industry. The advancement in en-route automation modernization (ERAM), flight management system, automatic dependent surveillance (ADS-B), aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS), and GPS-aided geo augmented navigation (GAGAN) will proved to be efficient for controlling and managing aircrafts in the years to come.

