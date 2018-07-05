Ferrous Fumarate Market Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast By 2024

Global Ferrous Fumarate Market: Brief Account

Another name for iron (II) fumarate, ferrous fumarate is an iron supplement or medication that is commonly sold under brand names such as Hemocyte, Ferro-Sequels, and Ferretts Iron. Apart from providing the required amount of iron to the body, ferrous fumarate could be prescribed for treating conditions other than anemia. The European pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) and U.S. Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) regulate the manufacturing process of ferrous fumarate while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulate its application in pharmaceutical products.

The world ferrous fumarate market could be analyzed taking into consideration key factors such as application, end use, and product differentiation. It is important for participants to closely examine the critical segments of the world ferrous fumarate market in order to progress successfully.

Interested parties are expected to have access to an in-depth analysis of the world ferrous fumarate market that exposes some of its vital portions deemed important to study with a view to sustain their position in the industry.

Global Ferrous Fumarate Market: Trends and Opportunities

The international ferrous fumarate market is expected to take lead from the extensively expanding and speedily growing pharmaceutical industry. Holding a valuation of more than US$900.0 bn, the world pharmaceutical market is one of the substantial end users of ferrous fumarate. The international ferrous fumarate market could gain a strong impetus due to the application of the compound as an iron supplement to meet the iron demand of all organisms. The pharmaceutical sector engages ferrous fumarate frequently because of the odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic nature of the compound and its high iron content. Moreover, the marketed line of ferrous fumarate exhibits the absence of cell culture-derived and animal additives and products.

The international ferrous fumarate market could also be benefited by the need to prescribe the compound during pregnancy and to deal with anemia. Although ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, and ferrous fumarate come under the same classification of oral iron supplements, the latter is more commonly used as it does not support severe potential side effects. Moreover, baby foods incorporate the usage of ferrous fumarate additives during their preparation as recommended by food scientists.

