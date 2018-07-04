Therapeutic Bed Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment with Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Market Growth Status 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Therapeutic Bed Market by type and product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market highlights:

The Therapeutic Bed Market was worth USD 2.44 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.92 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of conditions, for example, disease, heart issue, neurological turmoil, and gynaecological issue, is on an ascent. The treatment of these scatters incorporates hospitalization and long haul mind at specific circumstances, encouraging the interest for Durable Medical Equipment (DME), including therapeutic beds. The presentation of innovative progressions on the ground of conveyability, quiet solace, utilities, and cost-viability is anticipated to fuel market development. Mechanical developments, for example, movable side railings, fibre-made body, programmed tallness movability; multi-storeroom, and delicacy are some eminent innovative headway.

The Therapeutic Beds Market is segmented as follows-

Therapeutic Bed Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Clinical Beds

Household Beds

Accessories

Therapeutic Bed Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Acute Care

Critical Care

Long-term

Telepresence Equipment Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Other

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are GF Health Products, Hill Rom, Inc., Bakare Beds Limited, Hard Manufacturing Co., ArjoHuntleigh and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe overwhelmed the business regarding income share in 2015 at more than 32.0%. This can be credited to broad open subsidizing in the human services framework, which brought wellbeing settings, for example, doctor’s facility and essential care focuses. In addition, the developing predominance of different incessant maladies in this district, advanced social insurance offices, and positive repayment strategies have prompted an expanded doctor’s facility affirmation rate, which thus is required to support the utilization rates in this area.

