Testbook.com Celebrates Engagement of 4 Million Users

4 million students have benefited by taking over 10 Million Online Mock Tests provided by Testbook to help them crack numerous Government Recruitment Exams with ease.

Navi Mumbai, India, July 3rd, 2018: One of the big names among Competitive Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is celebrating the faith of over 4 million students. Starting their journey, 4 years ago, Testbook has come a long way, gaining the trust of millions of students and helping them prepare for a bright career. With their affordable monthly and yearly Subscription Plans, aspirants of all backgrounds can easily purchase Online Tests & practice from the comfort of their home.

Apart from its flagship online test series, Testbook.com has started multiple initiatives to solve problems faced by Government and Bank job aspirants from across the nation. A few such initiatives are:

Testbook.com Online Center (TOC): Providing Tier I/II/III city’s students a One-Stop Solution for Test Preparation, where they can practice tests in exam-like environment without worrying about lacking access to computers, internet or power backup.

Testbook.com Smart Lab (TSL): Empowering local Institutes/Teachers to set up computer labs at their institutes to provide Online Test Practice to their students along with their learning courses from the beginning of their preparation. This initiative helps students prepare the best from even a Tier IV town.

Testbook.com eCard: It’s a prepaid card, primarily designed for Tier II/III students so that they can access the Online test packs in their cities. Students can purchase eCards from Testbook.com Online Center, Testbook.com Smart Labs or local bookstores and can activate the unique code with a single step on Testbook.com on their smartphones.

Now that all the major recruiting bodies conduct their exams online, aspirants feel the need to begin their practice virtually, on computers. Students who prepare for Banking, SSC, Insurance, Railways and other such exams trust Testbook.com and begin their preparations. The Testbook App & their Current Affairs App have total installs of over 9.8 Million. These Apps have so far helped learners solve more than 874 million questions on the go.

Along with Banking, SSC & Railways, Testbook has also provided Online Mock Tests for 70+ exams & aims at launching 120+ Tests in the near future for various other Recruitment Exams.

About Testbook

This start-up is the brain-child of 6 young IITians, who believe in bringing a wave in the Education sector of India. Testbook believes that India’s talented youth can be a catalyst to a huge change in the country. Being in the Government workforce by working in the Public Sector, the young, can positively affect the nation. Testbook aims to see a Government Officer in each household & strives to guide each aspirant in the right direction.