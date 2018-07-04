Telepresence Equipment Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 2.77% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Telepresence Equipment Market by end user, type, form factor and vertical – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Telepresence Equipment Market was worth USD 1.75 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.24 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.77% during the forecast period. Expanding use of telepresence equipment in different applications, for example, education, healthcare and government are the essential components driving the market development. Numerous government authorities are intending to build up telepresence rooms as services as one the source for revenue. Telepresence video conferencing is being progressively adopted by numerous associations as it offers cost effective solutions of elite interaction.

The Telepresence Equipment Market Is Segmented As Follows-

Telepresence Equipment Market -By End User:

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Telepresence Equipment Market -By Type:

Personal Telepresence

Room based Telepresence

Multi-Codec Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Telepresence Equipment Market-By Form Factor:

End-Points

Infrastructure

Telepresence Equipment Market -By Vertical:

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial

Construction & Engineering

Education

Government

Scientific

Entertainment

Others

Telepresence Equipment Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Other

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Sagami Elec, Vishay Intertechnology, Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, Panasonic, Taiyo Yuden, Mitsumi Electric, Murata Manufacturing, API Delevan, TDK, Chilisin Electronics Corp and Sumida Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In the course of the recent decade, inferable from the low transport and raw material cost, Asia-Pacific has been the prime goal for makers of numerous nations. Attributable to these components the manufacturing facilities of numerous nations are situated in Asia-Pacific. These organizations have been experiencing numerous progressions, for example, the advent of patterns, similar to Industry 4.0, which have been expanding the amount of automation of processes, in this way prompting an expanded usage of inductors, attributable to their essence in numerous electronic assemblies.

