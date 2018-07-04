Sungjo Fine, We are leading ceramic parts manufacturer Industry in Korea

Our Daewoo Silver Art Company promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company is the one of the representatives treating companies that specializes in the silverware in Korea. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company will do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company would like to show my appreciation to all customers who have trusted and supported us, and hope that the use of our products and services will continue.

Daewoo Silver Art Company in Korea specialized in manufacturing silverware, brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, and Bowl and on. For more details contact ldh7196@daewoosilverart.com

Policy and Manufacturing Process

Pricing formula of silver/gold products

Offered price shall be fixed subject to daily KITCO silver/gold price of the end day of prior month from shipping.

General payment term

50% of total amount to be paid by cash with order and remaining 50% on the date of shipping.

Normal Delivery term

Shipment will be made within 45 days of Firm Order.

General Instructions:

The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.

For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.

Silverware Products are

Hammered Silver Spoon

• Weight (g): 120Â±5

• Size: 230Ã—40

• Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

• Use: Kitchenware

• Process: Forging

Kumboo Dish

• Name-Kumboo Dish

• Weight (g)-250Â±10

• Size-170

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Enamel Flower Spoon (man)

• Weight (g): 120Â±5

• Size: 230Ã—40

• Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

• Use: Kitchenware

• Process: Forging

Enamel Sheep Baby Spoon

• Weight (g): 145Â±5

• Size: 170Ã—40

• Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

• Use: Kitchenware

• Process: Forging

Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

• Name -Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

• Weight (g)-1580Â±10

• Size-150Ã—130

• Quality-Silver

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Brass Spoon

• Name- Brass Spoon

• Weight (g)-120Â±5

• Size-165Ã—35

• Quality Silver- Bronze

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

