Senior Helpers East Dallas Works with the AFA on Local Resource Centers for Alzheimer’s

The in-home care provider works with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in establishing a local resource center educating patients, families, and caregivers about dementia.

[TEXAS, 7/4/2018] — Senior Helpers East Dallas works with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) to establish AFA C.A.R.E.S. Affiliates, a local resource center serving as a central source of the community for support and education to further understand Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Through these local resource centers, patients with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, as well as their families, will have a better understanding of the condition. They will also learn how to cope with the disease and learn about the supportive services available to them.

Making a Difference in Senior Care

The two national organizations both share the same goal: providing a better quality of life to seniors and families facing the challenges of dementia through support, education, and compassion.

The senior home health care services in Garland has a team of professional caregivers who provide a variety of care services from companionship to personal care.

Meanwhile, the AFA prioritizes giving excellent care and services to people who have dementia, along with their families and caregivers through member organizations, focusing on enhancing the quality of life.

A Collaboration that Cares for the Nation

The collaboration between Senior Helpers East Dallas and the AFA aims to make a difference in the lives of people living with dementia. The community educators of AFA C.A.R.E.S. Affiliates assist families through the caregiving journey.

They provide not only local but also national support. Here, patients and families will learn more about dementia, caregiving, and successful aging. Local resources and referrals will also be available for them.

Additionally, patients and families can attend dementia-related community events while the AFA’s national initiatives, services, and programs will be accessible to them as well.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers provides in-home care for seniors living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia across America. The organization has a team of trained, professional caregivers who provide the right level of care for each patient including companion care, personal care, housekeeping, and more.

