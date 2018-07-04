Orient may be Jap, but they never fell short of the Euro cachet of fine, Swiss dress watches and always retains the high-value in the most premium of their lines. The Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch, therefore; gets high marks from watch connoisseurs, gaining recognitions from the geeks worldwide to whom, an Orient Star on the wrist is highly praiseworthy despite being much less expensive than its European counterparts. Proud of its technological features, the Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch is inexpensive yet offers the kind of durability, finishing and accuracy its European cousins are renowned for.

The Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch is a hidden gem existing in the world of beautiful, high-quality luxury watches. Despite its friendliness towards all budgets, it displays superior craftsmanship resulting in an exceptional attention to details. The Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch thus truly fulfills the status of being a Limited Edition watch in every aspect and delivers an outstanding quality and functionality, packed with captivating features that make it one of the most distinguished and exquisite mechanical timepieces the world has seen ever! It’s marked by an elegant simplicity through an alluring, stainless steel construction and a hand-sewn, crocodile-textured leather strap.

The Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch boasts of a dial that’s impeccably crafted in dark blue and teal that’s inspired by the Scottish tartan tradition. Topped with a sapphire crystal glass with anti-reflective coating, the Orient Star Limited Edition Automatic RE-DK0002L00B Men’s Watch has an increased visibility that allows appreciating its captivating features all the more. Its expertly-crafted partial skeleton dial makes the Orient in-house Caliber 40S62 automatic, mechanical movement with an improved accuracy visible at work; its, luminescent hour markers and rose gold hands, its 60-second sub-dial and a 40-hour power-reserve sub-dial makes the main dial sumptuous enough to be called striking! From the back, it is a see-through crystal glass that gives a full view of the movement while the rose gold Roman numeral at 12 keeps things from getting boring. The 100m water resistance is an insurance against unforeseen water-related damages.

But most of all, there are only 2000 pieces of these watches that were produced to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Orient Watch Company and the Orient Automatic Men’s Watch is one of them. Grab yours before it runs out of stock!

Bottom line: If you are concerned about a 22-jewel self-winding, automatic, mechanical movement, a more than decent power reserve and a design based on the ’50s-style all put together by the latest of technologies, you are not going to find a better deal than the Mens Orient Watches!