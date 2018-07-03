The Definition And Sewing Of ERW Steel Pipe

Electric Resistance Welding is abbreviated as ERW. It is used to transport vapor and liquid objects such as petroleum and gas, and meets various requirements of high and low pressure. It plays an important role in the world of transportation pipes.



1. Welded pipe refers to ordinary submerged arc welded steel pipe. The electrical engineering uses SC to indicate that the pipe for water and gas is thicker than the pipe.



2. line pipe wire and tube is relatively thin with T to indicate that it can be used for threading pipe



3. ERW tube high-frequency resistance welded steel pipe and ordinary welded pipe welding process welds from the steel strip body base material melting mechanical strength than the welded pipe



ERW means that resistance welding consumables have high production efficiency, low cost, material saving and easy self-adaptation. They are widely used in aviation, aviation, energy, electricity, automobile, light industry and other industrial sectors.



erw steel pipe and seamless steel pipe are different from ERW strip welds, and ERW steel pipe quality is the key to modern ERW steel pipe production process equipment. Its seaming has reached a satisfactory level, solving the ERW steel pipe seaming, geometric seaming, physical seaming, and geometric seaming. The inner and outer burrs of the ERW steel pipe are removed, and the inner burr removal system structure is continuously improved to improve the diameter. The burr removal in the steel pipe is controlled to be about 0.2 mm~0.5 mm.



ERW steel pipe adopts hot-rolled coil as raw material, and the wall thickness is evenly controlled by ±0.2mm. The second end of steel pipe is based on the American APl standard or GB/T9711.1 standard, and the trimming of the slope is fixed. In recent years, various gas network engineering gas companies have widely used it as the main steel pipe of urban pipe network.