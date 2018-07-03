Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market 2018 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope And Analysis Report

This report studies the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
A small diesel engine (non-road) is the general term for a wide range of internal combustion engines used to power lawn mowers, generators, concrete mixers and many other machines that require independent power sources and are not used on the road.
The research group, after months of survey obtains the following conclusions:
- Market size
- Price
- Players
- Technology
The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is valued at 3420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Yanmar
- Kubota
- Kohler
- Isuzu
- John Deere
- Hatz
- FIAT
- DEUTZ
- Caterpillar
- Farymann
- Cummins
- Changfa Group
- Changgong Group
- Changchai
- Jiangdong Group
- Shifeng Group
- Yuchai Group
- Quanchai Power
- Chongqing Goldenbow
- Weichai Group
- Fuzhou Suntom
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Water-cooled engine
- Air-cooled engine
- Oil-cooled engie
By Application, the market can be split into
- Agriculture
- Lawan and garden
- Construction
- Generator
- Other