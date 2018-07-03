PV (Photovoltaics) Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Demand, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

This report studies the global PV (Photovoltaics) market status and forecast, categorizes the global PV (Photovoltaics) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pv-photovoltaics-market-professional-survey-report-2018/request-sample

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.

Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.

The global PV (Photovoltaics) market is valued at 42700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 105700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2018-2025.

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pv-photovoltaics-market-professional-survey-report-2018

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha

JA Solar

First Solar

ReneSola

Yingli

SunPower

Eging PV

Chint Group

Shunfeng

Risen

Solarworld

REC Group

CSUN

Hareonsolar

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

HT-SAAE

SoloPower

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

By Application, the market can be split into