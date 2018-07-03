Kombucha Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Key Players and Forecast – 2023

Market Overview:

Kombucha is gaining popularity among the globe owing to its various health beneficial properties.

Kombucha is termed as a functional beverage processed by fermentation of tea. It is rich in nutrition and also contains antioxidants which assist to fight several diseases. It supports various health benefits including mental health, liver health, weight health and many others. It is also available in different flavors which are introduced through natural herbs and spices to enhance the dietary profile of the product. It has been witnessed that the Kombucha market is gaining popularity in the western world.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers and their inclination towards functional beverages is boosting the growth of Kombucha market globally. Moreover, increasing cases of health related issues among the population creates an opportunistic market for Kombucha. Also, addition of new flavors and attractive packaging by the manufacturers is positively affecting the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of the product among the customers may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, promotional activities and marketing initiatives by the manufacturers can assist the market growth of Kombucha.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players involved in this market are highly focused into new product launches. Manufacturers are coming up with new natural flavors which enhances the health properties of the product. Moreover, they are also making efforts for increasing their geographical presence through acquisitions and mergers. Also, innovative packaging and strong marketing activities are among their strategic efforts to grow the market.

The key players profiled in the Kombucha market report are Kevita, Inc. (Canada), Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.), Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.), Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.), Makana Beverages Inc. (U.S.), Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.), Reed’s Inc (U.S.), Buchi Kombucha (U.S.), and Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates:

April 2018: GT’s Living Foods, makers of the original Kombucha and number-one selling brand in the U.S launched Bloom Kombucha

March 2018: Wonder Drink Kombucha has launched its newest product, Prebiotic Kombucha

July 2017: Suja welcomed a prominent new addition to its expanding family of organic health beverage products by offering organic kombucha at Costco stores

July 2016: BluePrint, a leader in developing cold-pressed juices and juice drinks, launched a new line of certified USDA organic Kombucha Drinks

Market Segments:

The global Kombucha market has been divided into source, product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Green tea, Black tea, and Others

On The Basis Of Packaging material: Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store Based, and Non Store Based

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global kombucha market is mainly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Among them, North America witnessed the major market share in which the U.S. dominates the market followed by Canada. High inclination towards functional beverages among the population is mainly driving the market for kombucha in North America. Also, growing trend of ready-to-drink beverages in Europe has opened doors for kombucha in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period based on high traction from the developing countries. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income is also assisting the growth of the market in this region. Various health benefits associated with the product will surge the growth of the kombucha market in the rest of the world.