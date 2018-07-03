Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size to reach $16.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, published by KBV research, the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market size is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 35.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global BFSI Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 32 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Retail & Ecommerce Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automotive Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

The Automatic Speech Recognition market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Text to Speech market would garner market size of $5,645.4 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Oracle Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

Text to Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & Ecommerce

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

US Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Canada Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Mexico Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Rest of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Germany Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

UK Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

France Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Russia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Spain Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Italy Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Rest of Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

China Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Japan Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

India Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

South Korea Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Singapore Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Malaysia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

LAMEA Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Brazil Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Argentina Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

UAE Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Saudi Arabia Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

South Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Nigeria Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Rest of LAMEA Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market

Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Inbenta Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Google, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

