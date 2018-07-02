Poly Aluminum Chloride Market | Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2023

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market – Market Overview

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) is salt of Aluminium Chloride which provides more coagulation and flocculation than other aluminium salts. The major raw materials used for production of PAC are sulphuric acid, aluminium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid. They possess unique properties such as innocuous, easy dissolve, effective in wide pH range, reduce sedimentation time and insipidness making an ideal choice for water treatment industry as well as paper and pulp industry.

The Global Poly Aluminium Chloride Market is estimated to reach USD 833.1 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.09% during assessment period 2016-2022. The growth prospect is attributed to some of the positive factors such as growing demand of PAC in waste water treatment application coupled with increasing demand of sizing chemicals in paper and pulp industry. Growing population, increasing industrial and agriculture waste water is expected to drive the demand for water treatment chemicals. PAC helps the impurities to floc or coagulate in the water purification process. Thus, to cater the needs of growing population and ongoing research & development for improving water supply condition by government bodies are further expected to drive the product growth. Paper and pulp chemical market is estimated to reach more than 80 million tons by end of forecast period 2022. These chemicals include PAC products which enhance the starch performance in paper industry. Increasing consumer awareness towards usage of paper bags instead of plastic bags are further expected to augment the market growth. Additionally, huge expenditure on infrastructure and development in PAC products provide lucrative opportunity across the value chain.

PAC is used in numerous application industry other than waste water treatment such as paper and cosmetic industry. Among these, paper and pulp industry closely follow waste water treatment segment. They acts as filler aid, retention aid, or the precipitator for neutral rosin paper sizing. Thus, the pulsating demand across the paper & pulp industry is expected to boost the market for Poly Aluminium Chloride globally. Asia Pacific region is leading segment with market share of 49.2% in 2016 and anticipated to continue its dominance in over the forecast period. Changing standard of living and rapidly growing consumer awareness towards water treatment and personal hygiene are anticipated to drive the product demand. Furthermore, rising cosmetics and personal care market especially in the Middle East & Africa owing to hijab tradition where women in these countries are not allowed to go out in public without wearing the hijab, which covers the entire body except face. Thus, the Middle East women tends spend more on face beautification products such as skin whitening products and colour cosmetics. However, rising demand for skin whitening products and colour cosmetics in the Asia and Middle East markets is expected to augment demand.

Get a Sample Report for Brief Overview @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3911

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market – Competitive Analysis

Poly Aluminium Chloride Market is operating at growth stage of its life cycle and has portrayed steady growth over the last six years across the globe. The global market is highly fragmented with presence of tier 1 players and tier 2 players occupying majority of share. The market as a whole represents moderate number of global consumption with adopting numerous strategies such as acquisition, agreement, product launch, expansion and partnership or collaboration. The several players operating in market are Kemira, Feralco Group, Airedale Chemical, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Garsim Industries Ltd. Majority of key participants are holding sizeable share in the market operating at medium degree of competition globally. Kemira is one of prominent industry players operating in water treatment chemical market. Expansion and product launch are key strategies adopted by operating players to sustain market share and achieve sustainability growth.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 2016 – Kemira, a renowned manufacturer and developer in water and waste water market has launched new product as Kemira PAX-XI 1900. The benefits of this product are low dosage requirement, minimal pH reduction, and low alkalinity consumption. The product also provides high concentration, high basicity and aluminium based chemistry which simplifies water treatment process and reduces costs. The company runs full portfolio of inorganic coagulant chemistry which include full range of aluminium as well as iron coagulants for waste water treatment solutions. This launch strengthens company position in water treatment industry.

June 2015 – Kemira, a leading manufacturer of waste water treatment chemicals expand production plant located in Tarragona, Spain. This plant is one of the largest manufacturing facility in Europe having unit for manufacturing sizing agents used in pulp and paper industry. The plant also able to produce entire range of Kemira aluminium and iron based coagulants such as poly aluminium chloride, aluminium sulphate and ferric chloride. Through this expansion company ensure cost effective supply of raw material and planning to backward integration in order to use 70% of recycled materials. This expansion has strengthened in sustaining leadership position in water treatment chemicals market especially in EMEA market.

March 2014 – Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc. specializes in the area of water treatment chemicals. The company focus on results such as basin turbidity and top filler values, application of coagulants to minimise cost and limit fouling. The company expanded water treatment chemical plant located at Texas, U.S. The new facility is producing highly active Poly Aluminium Chloride products to serve various municipalities and water bodies with cost effective solutions. The company runs second facility with PAC products located at Chattanooga, Tennessee. Presently, company runs 15 water treatment plants throughout southeast United States along with supporting various municipal water treatment systems in North America.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/poly-aluminum-chloride-market-3911

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com