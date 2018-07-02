Just Patios Supplies a Range of Durable Carports

Just Patios’ carports are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and protect vehicles from corrosion.

[MORAYFIELD, 02/07/2018]

– Just Patios delivers a range of high-quality patios, covers and roofing solutions. Included in its quality line of products is a durable set of carports built to withstand the specific weather conditions in Australia.

Carports Built to Withstand Harsh Environments

Just Patios helps homeowners protect their investments from wear and tear. The company recognises that vehicles are vulnerable to rust or corrosion, especially in Australia’s often harsh climate.

The company specialises in galvanised or colourbond systems, offering a carport range manufactured with sturdy material that shields vehicles from adverse weather conditions. The product is suitable for numerous types of vehicles, including cars, boats, caravans, motorbikes, and jet skis.

The carports are highly customisable to give homeowners a range of options and flexibility during installation. Just Patios employs a team of builders to install the carport. The team will inspect the home and get a feel of its visual style in order to smoothly integrate the carport into the facade. Customisation options and design modifications are available if necessary.

Carport Range and Designs

Just Patios’ carports come in several variants, each designed for different types of homes or locations.

The Flat/Skillion Carport is Just Patios’ most popular design. The product can be constructed as either free-standing units or attached to the side of the house. A more affordable variant with zincalume sheets and a galvanised frame are also available.

The Raised Flyover Carport is a taller variant ideal for boats and caravans. It can also be attached free-standing or to the side of the house. Just Patios’ team is available to assist clients with any issues regarding council regulations on property boundaries.

The Gable Carport contains a raised gable roof design with a customisable exterior. The range comes in three styles: hip ends, traditional gable ends and Dutch gable ends. It can be modified to fit the design of any home.

About Just Patios

Just Patios is a manufacturer of outdoor fixtures and living areas serving clients in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. The products are built with quality materials and backed by 15-year warranties.

For more information, visit http://www.justpatios.com.au.