Classification Of Steel Pipes According To Different Methods

1. Classification according to production methods

(1) Seamless steel pipe—hot rolled tubes, cold rolled tubes, cold drawn tubes, extruded tubes, and top tubes

(2) welded tubes (a) according to the process—arc welded tubes, erw steel pipes ( High Frequency, Low Frequency), Welded Pipe, Furnace Welded Pipe (b) Welded Joints – Straight Welded Pipes, Spiral Welded Pipes

2. Classification by section shape

(1) Simple section steel pipe – round steel pipe, square steel pipe, oval steel pipe, triangular steel pipe, hexagonal steel pipe, diamond steel pipe, octagonal steel pipe, semicircular steel round, other .

(2) complex Section steel pipe–equilateral hexagonal steel pipe, five-floating plum-shaped steel pipe, double convex steel pipe, double concave steel pipe, melon-shaped steel pipe, conical steel pipe, corrugated steel pipe, steel case, other

3. Classified by wall thickness – thin-walled steel pipe, thick-walled steel pipe

4. Classified by purpose – pipe for steel pipes, steel pipe for thermal equipment, steel pipe for machinery industry, steel pipe for petroleum, geological drilling, steel pipe for container, steel pipe for chemical industry, special-purpose steel pipe, and others

5. Spiral seam submerged arc welded steel pipe for pressure fluid transport (SY5036-83) is a hot rolled steel strip used as tube blank, which is often temperature spirally molded, and welded by double sided submerged arc welding method for pressure fluid transport. Spiral seam steel pipe. The steel pipe has strong pressure bearing capacity and good welding performance. After various rigorous scientific tests and tests, it is safe and reliable to use. Large diameter steel pipe, high transmission efficiency, and can save investment in laying pipelines. Mainly used for the transportation of petroleum and natural gas pipelines.

6. Spiral seam high-frequency welded steel pipe for conveying fluids (SY5038-83) is a hot-rolled steel strip used as a tube blank, which is heated at regular temperature by spiral molding and welded by high-frequency lap welding method for pressurized fluid conveying. Spiral seam high frequency welded steel pipe. The steel pipe has strong pressure bearing capacity, good plasticity, and is easy to be welded and processed. After a variety of strict and scientific inspections and tests, it is safe and reliable to use, the diameter of the steel pipe is large, the transmission efficiency is high, and investment in laying pipelines can be saved. Mainly used for laying pipelines for transporting oil, natural gas, etc.

7. Spiral submerged arc welded steel pipe (SY5037-83) for low-pressure fluid delivery is a hot-rolled steel strip used as a tube blank, which is usually thermo-screwed and is made of double-sided automatic submerged arc welding or single-sided welding. Submerged arc welded steel pipes for general low pressure fluids such as water, gas, air and steam.

8. Spiral seam high-frequency welded steel pipe (SY5039-83) for general low-pressure fluid transmission is a hot-rolled steel strip used as a tube blank, which is usually temperature spirally molded, and welded by high-frequency lap welding method for general low-pressure fluid conveying spirals. Seam high frequency welded steel pipe.