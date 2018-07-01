Treating Prostate Cancer -Comprehensive cancer care and treatment at ChoiceCancerCare, using new treatments for an old disease.

Irving, Texas, June 1, 2018 – While not fatal by any means, and easily cured if caught early, prostate cancer in men is still a very real risk, and it can be difficult to treat. While it can be thought of as a chronic disease that can cause symptoms but will not threaten the life of the patient, many men work with their doctors to understand the treatments and side effects of cancer.

The treatment of prostate cancer can include many factors, such as the age and health of the man, whether or not he wants to deal with side effects like erection troubles, and the effects of whatever treatment they choose. Still, almost every man will have to go through watchful waiting and active surveillance of the disease, which includes discussion of symptoms and monthly check-ins to monitor cancer.

However, Choice Cancer Care has a treatment called ‘Prostate Seed Implants’ that has a high success rate. Also called ‘radioactive seed implants,’ this new treatment is extremely successful in stopping the spread of prostate cancer. It works by destroying Prostate cancer by delivering tight bursts of radiation wherever it is needed.

The procedure involves putting the patient to sleep and inserting a needle into the pelvic area that will inject about one hundred radioactive seeds. The seeds then release radiation that destroys the cancer cells around them, while not causing any harm to the patient or anyone they interact with. The minimally invasive procedure takes about an hour, and the patient can go back to normal life within a day or two.

The side effects of this procedure include some bruising and slight discomfort that will fade with time, in contrast to surgery which can potentially cause other and stronger side effects such as urinary problems and incompetence.

Comprehensive cancer care and treatment at Choice Cancer Care is achievable. The cutting-edge prostate seed implant procedure can help men to stop waiting and living with the symptoms of prostate cancer, instead destroying it once and for all with minimal side effects.

About

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.