My Father the Pedophlie Boy Scout Executive

My Father The Pedophile Boy Scout Executive

It is with a heavy heart I feel like I have to write this article about pedophiles and John H. Green the National Director of the BSA. I have always adored my father and my life’s mission was to make him proud. We didn’t get to spend much time together when I was a kid because my parents divorced when I was around two. When I was 17 my mother, Linda finally told me about my dad. She said he molested my aunt Kim when she was very young. Turns out it was over a 6 year period, the grooming started at age 9 and progressed. My father replied to these accusations by saying, “the 70s were a wild and crazy time”.

Unfortunately when I was 8 years old, my older step brother molested me so this addedinformation caused me to fall into a deep depression and I attempted suicide shortly after. I started blaming my aunt Kim for the demise of my parents marriage and my chance at a normal life and family. Then at 22, I was shot in the leg with a .45 handgun point blank, then two years later an image of me bleeding out from that gunshot in Parkland Memorial was published in Time magazine without consent.

Recovering from this gunshot and Time magazine article took its toll on my nerves and credit cards. Panic attacks and nightmares of the incident left me with a PTSD diagnosis and agoraphobia. Decades go by without thinking about why my parents divorced. I try to make the best of my life. I ended up moving to Hawaii because I was homeless with zero family support. For almost 5 years I lived in a van, sometimes down by a river, it wasn’t that bad, on Kauai I was being healed and in therapy for sexual abuse and PTSD. All that time being down and out, what kind of father turns his back on his son, I asked myself? Then I remembered I’m told he’s a pedophile, I assumed that is why my parents divorced.

This revelation made me want to talk to my aunt immediately after 20 plus years of silence to find out what exactly happened to her and hear her side. I contact my mother who I hadn’t talked to in 18 years, she gave me her phone number and my aunt and I talk for about a hour. This poor woman spent 5 plus years in therapy because of what my dad did to her from age 9 to 15. My mother was in a mental institution because of the memories of her relationship with my dad. She refuses to discuss her sins with my father and turned to religion to find peace. Our family therapist Cindy Kubetin even went to the Boy Scouts and filed complaints on my father John Green for child sex abuse.

Nothing happened, the BSA covers up its pedophilia like the Vatican. Our therapist says it starts with what they call “Grooming”, a psychological technique. My dad wore a pair of boots back then with a heart on each boot. My aunt said he pulled her aside and said,” this heart is for your sister, but this other one, this heart is for you, don’t tell no one” She was 9 and thought he hung the moon. By 10 my aunt says he started fondling her when he could.

This progressed into child pornography! Her story resonated with me, I believe her because I know the man. When I was in high school living with him, he would peep in my room and catch glimpses of me having sex with my girlfriend. I also accidently stumbled across his homemade porn tapes of his current wife. Another memory my aunt Kim shares with me is waking up to my uncle David Green on top of her and my father directing him from a wheelchair. She was being raped by my uncle and my dad watched! My father was filming sexual acts with my underage aunt in an apartment in Dalhart, TX when she was 11 she says. She is reluctant to give more details at this time however is willing to go on the record. I feel horrible for not warning people about my father until now.

When I was 17, I couldn’t deal with this information, it’s hard to deal with now at 43 especially after finally hearing my aunt Kim’s story. John Green certainly did damage to my family, I only pray his forty plus years in the Boy Scouts didn’t affect other families like it has mine.

This is not about personal issues between my father and I, this is about rampant pedophilia in our society that has to stop. After I talked to my aunt I felt there is no way I could live with myself for not warning others about pedophiles in the Boy Scouts like my father. It bothers me tremendously that a CIA director became involved in the BSA. The CIA runs child sex rings, a former CIA agent is testifying to this now.

A former director of the CIA became president of the BSA and made changes, he said not allowing homosexuals in the BSA is “unsustainable”, now homosexuals and girls can join. Of course not all homosexuals are pedophiles, this is about access to boys and now girls. Everything said here is true and my aunt and I both are willing to take lie detector tests and testify to our statements in court.

Daniel Green

#Pedogate

#CIAoperationBrownstone

#BSA

Girls in the Boy Scouts? Really, please share

For more information about this article kindly send a mail to mrgreenenergy@yahoo.com

