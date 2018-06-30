How Can I Register My Company?

Establishment of Business is an important phase for an entrepreneur. He has to meet all legal requirements and launch his business in the market. We at filintogpoint.com facilitate these entrepreneurs by taking over the task of legal requirements and help them concentrate on launching the business in the market.

We are specialized in the field of Private Limited Company Registration. We have successfully handled 500 + Company Name Registrations and adeptly handling their legal and regulatory compliances over the years. We offer end to end services right from company incorporation services up to company secretarial services like company address change, change of directors, annual filings etc. Our services are hassle free, affordable and on-time.

Why go for Private Limited Company Registration?

 Security of your Personal assets, due to limited liability feature

 Funds can be raised easily

 Popular form of business structure

 Nominal Requirements

 Good credibility from other organizations

 Centralized registration and transparency in transactions

3 Steps of Private Limited Company Registration

Step 1: Answer our simple & intuitive Questionnaires

Just give us 10 minutes of your time to provide details of your proposed business activities and requirements

Give us your basic details & documents required for registration

Make payments through our secured payment gateways. Our terms are 100% advance

Step 2: Expert guidance at every step of the way!

Assigned expert professionals exclusively for your job

Procurement of DSC and DIN

Application for Name Reservation

Documents drafting including MOA and AOA

Certificate of Incorporation

Step 3: Congratulations! You have successfully registered your Company.

It takes 12 – 15 working days (Subject to Government processing time)

100% satisfaction is guaranteed

Best in class customer care

Hassel free process at affordable price

Best in class services company incorporation services

Post registration company secretarial services comes handy at filingpoint.com

Launch your Business Now!

Once you get your Certificate of Incorporation, your Private Limited Company officially and legally comes into existence. Business operations can be commenced in the name of company. Bank account has to be opened in company name and the amount of share capital has to be deposited into the company’s current account. The details of incorporation and directors of company can be accessed on MCA portal.

Conclusion:

The process of private limited company registration can be handled with ease and efficiency by filingpoint.com. The process is handled by CAs, CSs and professional experts who have vast experience. Post private limited company registration, the promoters and directors are required to maintain active status of the company by following compliances and provisions, filing of annual returns and forms etc. as per Indian Companies Act, 2013. We shall be happy to guide you through the process with our competitive company secretarial services.

