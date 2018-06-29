Wearable Security Device Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Since the introduction of smart devices and connected space, there has been a huge development in implementing security in these smart devices. Numerous successful attempts have been done such as in smart watches, smartphone, jewelry and many others. Even the clothes are being tested and designed with special materials that can transmit some form of power within the fabric to transmit a message. The smart wearable devices are more like any other smart device with connectivity and an additional feature/ process for tracking, monitoring the health of an individual.

One of the major benefits of using smart wearable devices includes messaging and calling services regarding emergency services, real-time health monitoring, and tracking applications. These devices are not only used in monitoring, the data gathered with these devices are further used for analytics and preventive maintenance. These have seen most of the applications in military, where the individual has to move through critical communication without losing connectivity. Another major factor contributing towards the growth of wearable security market is the higher adoption of the internet of things, which has enabled the connectivity of many devices and data gathering with the help of sensors.

Major Key Players:

Apple, Inc (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Fitbit (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Amulyte, Inc (U.S.)

Carré Technologies Inc (Canada)

Epson (Japan)

Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Other vendors include Fin Robotics, Inc (U.S.), FINIS, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Oath Tech Network Aol Tech (U.S.), Geo Group Inc (U.S.), GeoPalz, LLC (U.S.), Laster Technologies (France), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vuzix (U.S.), Qualcomm Connected Experiences, Inc (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of Wearable Security Devices Market is done for regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of wearable devices in military applications and tracking. The United States contributes a major portion towards the growth of this market in North America, especially in military and emergency services.

Although the wearable security devices is still a developing technology and many researchers are finding out new ways to implant GPS chips and health monitoring chips in a different wearable. The latest addition of these devices is in clothes and shoes. There are a lot of changes done in improving power generation, connectivity, and ease of operation. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing regions along with the Middle East and Africa, as UAE, and Saudi Arabia are experiencing higher adoption of security devices. The region is going through most of the technical advancements and has a large concentration of semiconductor and electronics industry. Countries like India and China are racing towards becoming the largest economy. The reason for the highest growth is the involvement of government in technological initiatives towards the public security interest.

Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into smartwatches, smart jewelry, smart shoes, smartphones, smart clothes, and eyewear

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and others

On the basis of the operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into military applications, emergency service applications, tracking applications, biometric recognition and others

Intended Audience:

Wearable Security Device Providers

Smart Components Manufacturers

Retail Agencies

Electronic Components Manufacturers

Value-added Resellers

Materials Suppliers

Research Firms

Smartphone Manufacturers

Application Developers

Operating System Developers

