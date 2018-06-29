The Importance of Hazmat Markings for Hazardous Materials Shipping

DGM USA is a full-service logistics support company which specializes in hazardous goods. Established in 2005, DGM USA deals with hazmat packaging, crating, and warehousing of hazardous materials, as well as consultation and online training. The company has staff members with experience in regulations for hazardous material. They serve manufacturers, distributors, and members of the logistic community across the world by helping them with their dangerous material compliance needs.

Speaking about Hazmat markings, the company spokesperson said, “For successful transportation of hazardous goods, one should ensure they have proper documentation and certification. Hazmat markings are additional identifiers that helps describe the package further. This ensures regulatory compliance as well as proper handling of the goods. Hazmat markings are very important, especially to the shipping of hazardous material.”

Markings give identity to the materials that are inside the package. They also provide detailed information to supplement the handling of hazardous labels as well as assisting with compliance with the shipping regulations. During transportation, storage, handling of hazardous goods, markers are very important. Hazardous goods are delicate to transport, and they have to comply with the waste management inventions, especially when the goods in transit are hazardous waste. Should there be a leak, it becomes easier to identify the hazardous material when it has a marker, and emergency responders can access response information whenever there is an emergency.

Continuing about Hazmat markings, the company spokesperson said, “Hazmat markings include proper shipping name, ID number, environmental handling, technical name, consignment information, special permit packaging and marine pollutants as specified on the Hazmat declaration form. All these are the necessary identifiers of the shipping package which are a must for every hazardous material. They feature backgrounds which can easily be distinguished through contrast.”

Markings are placed differently according to the form of transport being used, the type of hazardous material being transported and the storage container. The markings cannot be obscured in any way, and must be very easy to see and understand as they should be placed in convenient areas with some package orientation markings and arrows for direction.” Drums/barrels, bags, and boxes used for hazardous goods packing require specific Hazmat markings when shipping. When shipping, you have to keen on the regulatory standards that govern the shipment of hazardous materials, because these regulations keep changing.