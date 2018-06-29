Reliable Company to buy posh Cellular Shades in Florida

The Blind Shack is a Window coverings sellers present in Florida. They have two branches, one in Jupiter, FL and another one in Port St Lucie, FL. They are a direct wholesale company of different types of window treatments. They provide all kinds of varieties in cellular shades in store at best price for the people of Florida. With many years of experience in Home improvement business and knowledgeable staff, they tend to provide the best quality shades, blinds and other window coverings along with installation service.

Cellular Shades

Cellular Shades is one of the most popular window treatments used for the homes in Florida. Not only they available in a lot of color customization options and light filtering kinds, they also do come in several variations such as in cell size, range, size numbers and insulating qualities. And also depending the window shape and model, the cellular shades vary.

At The Blind Shack, they provide all kinds of Cellular shades ranging, types and designs. All their products are factory made and also they are the direct wholesaler of the many brand’s Cellular shades. They also provide custom build shades according to the customer’s requirements. All their staffs are well experienced and knowledgeable about all the window coverings, who give assistance to the customers to order the posh Cellular shades for your home. In addition to the assistance, we also have Window Design experts on board, who will come to their customer’s home and free consultation over the different range of window treatment options.

Other Services

At The Blind shack, they have a range of other kinds of window coverings ranges such as Vertical blinds, Plantation shutters, Wooden Blinds, Cellular Shades, Balloon Shades, Roman Shades and other new and combined ranges.

About The Blind Shack

Based in Florida, The Blind Shack is a Well – Known Window covering selling company. They have many years of experience in providing the best in class and quality window coverings to the people of Florida. And it is a family owned and operated Company in Florida has a complete Wholesaler of different kinds of Window coverings which includes Shades, blinds, and shutters. For more information, visit http://theblindshack.com/services/cellular-shades/

Address:

885 SW Munjack Circle, Port St Lucie, FL – 34986

Phone: 772- 344-7744

E-mail Id: info@blindshack.com