Parental Control Software Market 2018 – Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Market Scenario

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions and uses of smart gadgets. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global parental control software market can be bifurcated as device type, platform, application and region. On the basis of device type, the market can be segmented as s digital television services, computer and video games and mobile. Based on platform, the market is segmented into android, IOS, windows and others. Residential, Educational Institutes and Others are the applications covered under the study of parental control software market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

The factors contributing to the growth of the parental control software market are growing adoption of technology coupled with uncontrolled use of internet for negative purpose. Furthermore, factors such as increasing use of smartphones, incidences of cybercrime are expected to boost the growth of the parental control software market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, lack of awareness about parental control software is a factor hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global parental control software market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The parental control software market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global Parental Control Software Market is expected to reach approximately USD 9.50 billion by the end of 2023 with 9.50% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the global parental control software market include- McAfee (U.S.), Avanquest (France), Bitdefender (Balkans), Verizon (U.S.), CyberPatrol (England), IwantSoft (UK), SaferKid (California), Net Nanny (U.S.), Norton (U.S.), Webroot (U.S.) and Mobicip (U.S.) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Parental Control Software into device type, platform, applications and region.

By Device Type

Digital Television Services

Computer and Video Games

Mobile

By Platform

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

By Applications

Residential

Educational Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

U S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

