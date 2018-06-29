Lavender Essential Oil Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2014- 2023

A research study titled, “Lavender Essential Oil Market by form and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Lavender Essential Oil Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Lavender oil is an essential derived by refining from the flower spikes of specific types of lavender. Like every essential oil, it is not a pure compound; it is a complex blend of phytochemicals, including linalool and linalyl acetate. Oil of spike lavender was used as a dissolvable in oil painting, mostly before the usage of refined turpentine progressed toward becoming common. Lavender oil is a typical ingredient in mosquito and other insect repellents and has for quite some time been used in the manufacturing of perfume.

Lavender Essential Oil Market -Market Segmentation:

The Lavender Essential Oil Market is segmented on the basis of form and application. Based on form the market is segmented into Concentrates, Absolutes and Blends. Based on application the market is segmented into Personal Care, Aromatherapy, Therapeutics, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages and Others. Based on revenue, the Therapeutics segment accounted for over 25% of the global lavender oil market in 2016. Therapeutics is foreseen to reflect significant development over the forecast period as demand for lavender oil products is boosting by leaps and bounds.

Lavender Essential Oil Market-By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Takasago International Corporation, Firmenich, Young Living, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Givaudan, Aromaland Inc, Rocky Mountain Soap Co and China Flavors and Fragrances Co Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, Western Europe accounts greater part of share based on volume contribution and from which Bulgaria is anticipated to be lucrative market in everywhere throughout the world as far as generation of lavender essential oil took after by Asia-Pacific region. On the opposite side, as far as usage North America is foreseen to be biggest consumer of lavender essential oil on the planet.

