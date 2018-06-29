Extruded Plastics Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

“We have produced a new premium report Extruded Plastics Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Extruded Plastics. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Extruded Plastics Market by type (low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and high density polyethylene, polystyrene), end user (packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer Goods, electrical & electronics and others) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global extruded plastics market was worth USD 191.30 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 277.29 billion in 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2024.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Extruded Plastics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Extruded Plastics Market are Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.”

PVC will remain one of the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

Plastic extruction is high volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into a continuous profile .Extruction is the technology used for converting plastic materials to manufacture pipes, film tube, sheets, and products for various industrial applications. Increasing demand from the packaging industry due to development in food and beverage industry is expected to drive the extruded plastic market over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in the demand for wire, cable, computers, and accessories the electronics and communication, industry is likely to propel the growth of the plastic extraction market. However, volatility in raw materials is the factor restraining the growth of the plastic extruction market. On the other hand, injection molding for processing plastics likely to hinder the quality of the product of the extruded plastics. High standard of living and increase in the disposal income of the modern customer is expected to influence the key opportunity in the extruded plastic market. Moreover, extruded plastics are derived from crude oil .nevertheless; rising consumption of plastic will open up the opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. The key players profiled in the plastic extrusion market are Du Pont De Nemours, The DOW Chemical Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, and Sigma plastics. Sigma plastic acquires California-based Poly Pak America that converts heavy-duty outdoor bags as well as mailers and other packaging.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for extruded plastic market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the fast-paced industrialization and flourishing of e-commerce. This product is likely to show significant growth particularly in India, China, and Japan.North America shows a remarkable growth in the extrusion market due to the growing automobile sector.

Segment Covered

The report on global extruded plastics market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type the global extruded plastics market is categorized into low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene and others (including ABS, polyamides etc.). On the basis of end user the global extruded plastics market is categorized into packaging, building and constructions, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics and others (workstations, exploration, and others).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global extruded plastics market such as, Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global extruded plastics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of extruded plastics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the extruded plastics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the extruded plastics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

