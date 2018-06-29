E-mail Encryption Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

E-mail Encryption Market: Snapshot

Rapid modernizing of small and medium scale industries has resulted in surging use of e-mails to carry crucial data. This is at once helpful and dangerous. This is because while on hand e-mails brings about transfer of critical information in a jiffy which can be accessed anytime by both parties – sender and receiver, it also leaves such information vulnerable to manipulation and theft. This has led to the growth in demand for e-mail encryption, in which the e-mail is converted into encrypted text and a private key helps to retrieve the information at the terminal end from the cipher text.

The report by Transparency Market Research aims to educate the stakeholders about the growth prospects in the market for e-mail encryption. To do so, it not only throws light on the factors catalyzing and hampering the market, but also segments it based on different parameters, so as to understand which area holds out maximum opportunity. Deployment-wise, the market has been split into web-based services and cloud based services.

The different end-use sectors in the global market for e-mail encryption are BFSI, retail, telecom and IT, government and public, manufacturing, military and defense, healthcare, and others such as media and entertainment and education. Among them, the IT, telecom, and BFSI sectors are at the forefront of driving demand.

Among the key geographic regions in the market for e-mail encryption, North America outshines all others on the back of the presence of numerous IT companies domiciled in the region and strict federal mandates in the U.S. Going forward, Asia Pacific is primed to become a key region too due to the proliferating healthcare, IT, BFSI, manufacturing sectors in the region swiftly adopting e-mail encryption tools.

E-mail Encryption Market: Overview

E-mail Encryption Market: Segmentation

The e-mail encryption market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end-use industry. In terms of deployment, e-mail encryption market is further segmented as web-based services and cloud based services. In web-based service, the software services are provided to the user by service provider through internet. An e-mail encryption software is installed at the user-end and all client related information is stored in the user’s data storage device.

Cloud based e-mail encryption software provides the services from remotely located data center and provides ease in accessing the data from everywhere. On the basis of end-use industry, the e-mail encryption market is classified as telecom & IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and public, retail, military and defense, manufacturing, healthcare and others (media and entertainment, education). The widest adoption of e-mail encryption tools is expected to be in telecom and IT and BFSI industries.