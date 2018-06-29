Coiled Tubing Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Overview and Segment Forecast To 2027

Market Overview:-

Coiled tubing services are typically used during drilling, completion, and well intervention applications. The market for coiled tubing services is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, on account of continuing production activities.

Coiled Tubing is regaining its momentum over the last couple of years and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period.

Although the oil and gas industry is still recovering from the recent price crisis, expected increase in shale gas projects, and rise in investments are going to provide with a boost in demand for the Coiling Tubing market. Advantages such as contained well pressure, quicker trip time and lower personnel requirements are some factors which will provide growth opportunities for the Coiled Tubing market.