Mizoram Governor interacts with CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit

Aizawl 27th June 2018 :

CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit and Managing Director of Innovations India, Captain Rahul Bali met The Honourable Governor of Mizoram Sh. Kummanam Rajasekharan to brief him about the various campaigns and activities being conducted by Innovations India for the overall development and promotion of the state.

The 2-hour long interaction between the two was held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl on Sunday. Captain Bali apprised the honourable Governor about the various initiatives being taken by the state government in conjunction with the state partners Innovations India for promoting the state and ushering in development via investments into Mizoram.

The Governor was informed that a number of multinational corporate organisations are looking at starting their businesses in Mizoram and are ready to contribute in the overall development of the state and express their solidarity with this brilliant initiative by the Government of Mizoram.

Sungevity Enterprises a Solar Power Solutions company is gearing up to set up the biggest Solar Power Plant in the state with a capacity of 100 MW whereas Cloudsteer Technology a Singapore Headquartered Cloud Computing company having PAN India offices wants to create Centres for excellence across Mizoram that would help in enabling the educated youth with highly in demand employable skills. Both Sungevity Enterprises and Cloudsteer Technology have expressed their intent of setting up Solar Plants and Skill Development Centres respectively in Mizoram and have already approached the state Government for the same.

A lot of other reputed organisations like Hospitality Doctor, Leading Edge Aviation & Adventures etc. have also expressed their intent to establish their business in Mizoram. Captain Bali informed the honourable Governor that investments to the tune of 3500 crores have been pledged by various organisations for the state. The newly appointed Governor was also apprised about the various campaigns and activities planned by Innovations India for the next year.