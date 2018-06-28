Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2023: illuminated by new report

The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market was valued at USD 1600 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The global clinical decision support systems market is majorly driven by government support and initiatives, growing occurrence of medication errors, rising prominence and usage of big data and mHealth tools, high returns on investments for CDSS solutions, and growing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare. However, factors such as high investments and lack of interoperability are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Key Players:

Cerner, Epic Systems, Mckesson, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., IBM, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, among others.

Segmentation:

The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, and setting. Considering component, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. By product, the market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. Based on model, the market is segmented into, knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. With reference to delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise CDSS and cloud-based CDSS. On account of mode of advice, the market is segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS. Based on setting, the market is segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings.

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Further, North America is segmented into two major countries, namely, the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Europe is segmented into Eastern Europe and Western Europe.

Regional Market Summary:

Americas held the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2017. The large market share is due to various factors such as government initiatives, growing chronic diseases, and rising adoption of healthcare IT by healthcare providers. For instance, the implementation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) incentive programs by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has led to, approximately 95% of hospitals using certified healthcare IT services. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, approximately 86.9% of the office-based physicians used the EMR/EHR system. This grown inclination towards healthcare IT to offer efficient care and rising government initiatives are the reasons for America’s major market share of the global clinical decision support systems market. Furthermore, with the increasing patient population, the occurrence of medication errors has grown in the past decade. To reduce the error, the use of big data and mHealth tools is likely to enhance the growth of the clinical decision support systems market in North America.

Europe is the second largest market and is expected to hold a healthy share in the global clinical decision support systems market during the forecast period 2018–2023. The European market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities, rising initiatives by the government to increase healthcare adoption, and growing healthcare expenditure along with the growing need for better healthcare infrastructure. For Instance, according to the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology in 2016, the Integrated Digital Care Fund awarded approximately 63 million to NHS Trusts for facilitating the adoption of electronic health records. These rising initiatives to adopt healthcare IT are expected to have a positive impact on the clinical decision support systems market.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2018–2023. The increasing importance of chronic diseases management has been one of the major factors influencing the growth of the market in the region. China is expected to be the fastest growing country due to the increasing population and raising awareness about health and availability of new treatment methods. However, healthcare agencies in APAC are spending considerably less on IT initiatives as compared to their counterparts in Europe and North America. In countries such as India and China, the government funding for healthcare IT initiatives is limited, and there has not been a strong push from the government regarding HIT initiatives. This underinvestment in healthcare IT in the region is hampering the growth of the clinical decision support systems market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as limited adoption of healthcare IT and limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is the largest market owing to the development of the healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Segmentation:

