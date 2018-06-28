Automotive Test Equipment Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2022

Automotive Test Equipment Market 2018

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Information by Product Type (Wheel Alignment Tester , Engine Dynamometer, Chassis Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test System), by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars), by Application (Mobile Device based Scan Tool, Handheld Scan Tool, PC/ Laptop based Scan Tool and others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Automotive Test Equipment is used to perform quality checks on automotive and test the performance of vehicles. The test equipment is useful in measuring the oil consumption of the engine, fuel dilution & lubricant aeration and others. The booming automotive sector directly compliments the increasing demand in the Automotive Test equipment market. Automotive test equipment ensures manufacture of high performance vehicles that meet all safety needs of the automotive and the end users of automotive. As safety is a basic and major concern of the automotive users and manufacturers, it directly drives the market of the automotive test equipment.

Key Players

The key players of automotive test equipment market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Actia S.A. (France), Advantest Corp (Japan), Horiba Ltd. (Japan), Softing AG(Germany) and Teradyne Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2017- Advantest Corp sold V93000 Platform with Universal Analog Pin Module to TDK-Micronas for Testing Full Range of Automotive Sensors. By acquiring this flexible system, the company gained a fully integrated solution for final testing of sensors and controllers for automotive and industrial applications.

May 2013- Moog Inc. showcased Electric and Hydraulic Simulation Tables at the Automotive Testing Expo Europe 2013. Moog’s also provided a wide range of automotive testing equipment and systems which included Electric Simulation Tables, Tire Coupled Simulation Systems, Electric and Hydraulic Actuators, Servo Valves, Test Controllers and Test Software for multi-axis test systems.

December 2008 – EM TEST launched the automotive test equipment along with the new iso control software for automotive testing. The software offers a wide range of benefits to the users such as structured user interface which allows easy setting up of tests, pulse windows which tells the user where the selected test stands and integrates external measuring devices for DUT monitoring and automated pulse verification.

May 2005- Horiba Ltd. completed the acquisition of SCHENCK-Development Test Systems. This was accomplished to help the plan of the management to double the sales of their engine measurement business. This acquisition helped the company in rapid extension of their emission measurement and powertrain research and development business activities as a total system supplier to the automotive industry.

Automotive Test Equipment Market – Segmentation

The Automotive Test Equipment Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type – Wheel Alignment Tester, Engine Dynamometer, Chassis Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test System

Segmentation by Vehicle Type – Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars

Segmentation by application – Mobile Device based Scan Tool, Handheld Scan Tool, PC/ Laptop based Scan Tool and others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Automotive test equipment market

Asia- pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive test equipment market due to the integration of advanced features in automotive and the increase in demand from developing nations such as India and China. The shift of original equipment manufacturers to this region, has led to a decrease in the cost of acquisition of the automotive test equipment. Europe is expected to be the second-largest automotive test equipment market by the end of the forecast period. The high disposable income of end-users and the existing large customer base has led to increase in the demand for vehicles in the region, which in turn results in increased manufacturing activities by local automotive manufacturers. All this positively led to the growth of the automotive test equipment market in the Europe region.

The report for automotive test equipment market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

